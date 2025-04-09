Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells Stretchered Off Court After Scary Fall
The Memphis Grizzlies-Charlotte Hornets game on Tuesday night included a scary moment when Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells suffered a bad fall on a dunk attempt in the second quarter.
Wells was driving to the rim and went up for the breakaway dunk when he was undercut by Hornets guard KJ Simpson, causing Wells to fall hard on his head. Medical staff immediately tended to Wells after the injury, with players from both teams opting to kneel and pray for his safety.
As Wells was being stretchered off the court at Spectrum Center, the crowd cheered him on hoping for a speedy recovery.
Simpson was issued a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game.
Wells was reportedly transported to a local hospital after the fall. Wells's dad, Fred, provided a positive update on his son at the hospital:
"Jaylen is awake and alert. Wanted 2 know the score! Swollen wrist. Face, jaw and back pain. About to get X-ray and CT," Fred Wells wrote on X.
NBA insider Shams Charania provided further good news on Wells's condition, stating that the rookie was "awake, alert and moving his extremities." Wells reportedly suffered a broken right wrist and will continue receiving medical care.
Prayers up to Wells.