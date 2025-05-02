SI

Grizzlies Promote Interim Coach Tuomas Iisalo As Team's New Head Coach

Iisalo took over from Taylor Jenkins in March.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hiring interim coach Tuomas Iisalo to be the team's full-time head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday.

Iisalo took over the team in March after the Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins after six seasons. Iisalo led the Grizzlies during their postseason run, which was ended quickly in a four-game first-round sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He went 4–9 during his interim coaching tenure, including the playoffs.

Iisalo is making some cool NBA history with his hiring, too. He becomes the first Finnish coach in league history.

Iisalo just began his NBA coaching career last year, joining the Grizzlies as an assistant coach. He played professionally in Finland from 2000 to '14 before transitioning to coaching in Europe. He won the EuroCup and was named EuroCup Coach of the Year in 2024 with Paris Basketball before coming over to the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 48–34 record and eighth place finish in the Western Conference.

