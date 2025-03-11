Grizzlies Rookie Cam Spencer Briefly Explained Testy Exchange With Kevin Durant
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cam Spencer has some confidence.
At the third-quarter buzzer on Monday night, he jawed at Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a testy moment after draining three-pointer as Durant ran to defend.
Once the quarter came to its close, Spencer had some words for the superstar as he went back on defense. Memphis guard Desmond Bane came to get his teammate's back, getting in Durant's face before Durant shoved him away.
Watching the skirmish on replay, you can't make out exactly what Spencer said, other than they were some choice words. Durant pointed at Spencer and had some words of his own, before Bane came to back up his rookie. And Durant was having none of it.
The Grizzlies held onto a narrow 120-118 win as Durant missed a tough three-pointer at the buzzer which would've won the game. Spencer scored a career-high 16 points, which included two free throws in the final seconds which turned into the game-winning points for Memphis. After the best game of his young career, he had to be asked about his confidence trash talking one of the NBA's biggest stars.
"No, that stays on the court," Spencer said when asked postgame about what he said to Durant. "Not good for TV."
Durant did it all for Phoenix in the difficult loss, scoring 35 points, along with five rebounds and five assists. The Suns dropped to 30-35 in a disappointing year. Memphis advanced to 41-24, tied for the No. 3-seed in the Western Conference.