Grizzlies’ Rookie Throws Perfect Backwards Overhead Pass for Incredibly Cool Assist

Yuki Kawamura threw a perfect pass here.
The Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Dallas Mavericks in their final game of the season on Sunday. With Memphis locked into the play-in, they rested their starters which meant expanded minutes for young players like Yuki Kawamura and Cam Spencer.

Spencer, who had a 51-point game in the G League earlier this season, started and scored 23 points and had seven assists. Yuki Kawamura came off the bench to add 12 points, five assists and five rebounds in a career-high 28 minutes.

He also threw one of the coolest passes of the NBA season as he stole the ball from Dallas' Kai Jones and launched a perfect no-look, backwards, overhead pass to Marvin Bagley III.

A couple minutes later Kawamura then threw a perfect between the legs drop pass to a trailing Spencer who hit a three in transition.

Kawamura did not play much this season, but he did strike up a friendship with Ja Morant. When he did get to play in the preseason he put on a show. Who knows if he'll find a spot in a rotation in the league, but if he does the highlights will be delightful.

