Grizzlies Sign Jaren Jackson Jr. to Huge Extension As Free Agency Opens
Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. has been an important piece of his team's equation for seven years, and now he's being compensated accordingly.
According to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN, Jackson has agreed to a five-year, $240 million maximum extension and renegotiation with the Grizzlies. The deal, if confirmed, will tie Jackson to Memphis through the 2030 season.
The Grizzlies selected Jackson fourth in the 2018 draft after a productive year at Michigan State that saw him garner conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. Since then, he has been one of the league's best shot-blockers and a productive running mate to guard Ja Morant.
Jackson won back-to-back shot-blocking titles in 2022 and 2023, and has two All-Star appearances to his name. In 2023, he was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year despite playing just 63 games.
Memphis is coming off a 48-34 season that ended with the team's third first-round exit in five years.