Grizzlies Trade Marcus Smart to Wizards in Salary Cap Clearing Move
With the NBA's trade deadline fast approaching, the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards have agreed to a deal.
According to ESPN's Sham Charania, the Grizzlies are sending guard Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for two second-round picks, Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis.
Bagley III was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA draft. Davis, 22, was taken with the No. 10 pick by Washington in 2022.
The trade reportedly includes multiple teams and creates roster flexibility for Memphis. Smart is currently in the third year of a four-year, $77 million extension that he signed with the Celtics back in 2021. He's scheduled to make $20+ million this year and $21+ million next year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
This is the second time Smart has been traded in less than two years. Back in the summer of 2023, he was traded to Memphis in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. The Celtics won the NBA title the following June.
The Grizzlies—at 35–16 this season—unload the 30+-year-old's contract while the Wizards—at just 9–41—take it on in exchange for draft pick compensation as they look to rebuild.