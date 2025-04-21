Hawks Fire General Manager Landry Fields, Promote His Replacement
After losing in the play-in tournament, the Atlanta Hawks are making a change at general manager.
The Hawks are firing general manager Landry Fields and promoting Onsi Saleh to replace him, they announced Monday morning.
Fields, 36, had held the position since the summer of 2022. In his three-year stint in charge, Atlanta never had a winning season and made just one playoff trip in 2023. Before taking the reins of the Hawks, Fields was known for his play with Stanford, the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors; due to a litany of injuries, his NBA career lasted just five years.
Saleh, Fields's replacement, has experience with the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. He joined the Hawks in the spring of 2024.
Atlanta has a looming decision to make in the fate of star guard Trae Young, a four-time All-Star who could hit free agency as soon as next summer.