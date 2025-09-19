Hawks Social Media Team Joins Trae Young-Patrick Beverley Feud
The Atlanta Hawks social media team deserves a raise for figuring out a creative and fun way to join one of the most bizarre feuds in all of sports right now.
That is, of course, the squabble between former NBA guard Patrick Beverley and four-time All-Star Trae Young. The feud was ignited by a seemingly harmless interaction, in which Beverley replied to a question on X, where a user asked why players seemingly show more intensity during open runs in the summer as opposed to the All-Star Game. When Beverley said "All-Stars take the game for granted", Young responded and told Beverley to relax.
That's when all hell broke loose. Beverley, on his Pat Bev Podcast With Rone on Wednesday, said that he doesn't think Young has "won enough to even speak to me like that," questioned Young's stature as a star player and even his leadership skills. Young, in his own From the Point by Trae Young podcast, then responded in a lengthy 12-minute video, saying that Beverley "doesn't know what it's like" to be in his shoes.
But the best part of the feud might just be the aforementioned Hawks social media team, which seized its chance on X amid the back-and-forth between Young and Beverley, posting 1:39 of Young highlights in which he's exclusively scoring baskets on Beverley.
Well done. Credit the Hawks social media team with an assist here.