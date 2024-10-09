Hawks' Vit Krejci Throws Sweetest Pass of the NBA Season in a Preseason Game
Vit Krejci played 24 minutes a game for the Atlanta Hawks last season, coming off the bench to average 6.1 points and 2.4 assists. Taken in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, Krejci is entering his fourth season in the NBA and is no stranger to a sweet highlight, but what he pulled off against the Indiana Pacers in a preseason game on Tuesday should be a staple of all future Vit Krejci mixtapes.
Yes, the rumors are true—Vit Krejci is a problem.
During the fourth quarter of the Hawks' exhibition game against the Pacers on Tuesday he stripped the ball from Kendall Brown on a fast break, took one dribble and uncorked a side-armed, spinning, three-quarter court bounce pass to to Kobe Bufkin for one of the sweetest assists you'll see all season.
The reaction of Bufkin and the bench says it all. The way the ball drops right under the defender's hand might make you think Paul Skenes threw this ball, but no, it was still the guy coming off the Atlanta Hawks' bench. Update your League Pass rankings accordingly.