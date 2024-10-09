SI

Hawks' Vit Krejci Throws Sweetest Pass of the NBA Season in a Preseason Game

Stephen Douglas

Bit Krejci puts some sauce on a full court pass.
Bit Krejci puts some sauce on a full court pass. / @AThawks
In this story:

Vit Krejci played 24 minutes a game for the Atlanta Hawks last season, coming off the bench to average 6.1 points and 2.4 assists. Taken in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, Krejci is entering his fourth season in the NBA and is no stranger to a sweet highlight, but what he pulled off against the Indiana Pacers in a preseason game on Tuesday should be a staple of all future Vit Krejci mixtapes.

Yes, the rumors are true—Vit Krejci is a problem.

During the fourth quarter of the Hawks' exhibition game against the Pacers on Tuesday he stripped the ball from Kendall Brown on a fast break, took one dribble and uncorked a side-armed, spinning, three-quarter court bounce pass to to Kobe Bufkin for one of the sweetest assists you'll see all season.

The reaction of Bufkin and the bench says it all. The way the ball drops right under the defender's hand might make you think Paul Skenes threw this ball, but no, it was still the guy coming off the Atlanta Hawks' bench. Update your League Pass rankings accordingly.

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA