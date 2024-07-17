SI

Heat's Alondes Williams Threw Down Most Violent Dunk of 2024 NBA Summer League

Patrick Andres

Feb 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Feb 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams has played just eight games in the NBA—one with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 and seven with the Heat in '24.

However, if he keeps making plays like the one he made in Summer League competition Wednesday, that number may tick upward soon enough.

With 8:27 left in the fourth quarter of Miami's eventual 92–79 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Williams appeared set to pass at the three-point arc. Instead, he drove to the hoop and threw down a thunderous dunk over Mavericks guard AJ Lawson.

The slam gave the Heat a three-point lead and was christened "the dunk of the summer" by the game's commentary team.

Williams—who was selected for the Rising Stars Challenge in February—finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes off the bench. With the victory, Miami improved to 3–0 in Summer League play; Dallas, conversely, dropped to 0–3 in the competition.

