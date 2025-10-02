Heat Ink Forward Nikola Jović to Four-Year Rookie Extension
In a year of transition, the Heat appear to have locked up a key piece for the long haul.
Miami forward Nikola Jović is signing a four-year extension with the franchise worth $62.4 million, according to a Wednesday evening report from Shams Charania of ESPN that cited Jović's representation.
The 22-year-old Leicester, England native and Serbian international took another step forward in 2025, the third year of his career after being drafted 27th in 2022. In 46 games for the Heat—10 of which he started—Jović averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Miami's success in recent years has given Jović uncharacteristic playoff experience for a young player. He's played in 16 games and started five, averaging 5.4 points per game (9.4 when his limited action in 2023 is factored out).
The Heat, sub-.500 for the first time since 2019 in '25, are scheduled to open 2026 against the Magic on Oct. 22.