Heat Issue Statement to Reverse Course on Jimmy Butler Trade Talks
The Miami Heat have reversed course, announcing in a statement Friday they will listen to trade offers for star forward Jimmy Butler.
"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers," the Heat said a statement.
The Heat also announced Friday they are suspending Butler for seven games due to "conduct detrimental to the team."
The suspension arrives after Butler said he no longer felt joy playing basketball in Miami on Thursday. When asked if he could get that joy back playing in Miami, Butler replied, "probably not." Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Butler indicated that he wanted to be traded, and was open to playing for any other team.
Heat president Pat Riley previously shut down rumors in December, saying the organization would not trade Butler. Amid growing tension between Butler and the Heat, Miami's front office has changed its mind and will listen to offers for Butler.
Butler is now one the top players on the trade block ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. He will be able to help several teams contend for the postseason and an NBA championship, including potential destinations like the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies. Charania previously reported in December that Bernie Lee, Butler's agent, indicated the 35-year-old could be interested in playing for the Mavericks, Rockets, and Warriors, though Lee refuted many of those reports at the time.
With Butler slated to leave Miami over the next month, the Heat-Butler era appears to be coming to an end after five and a half seasons. Over his stint in South Beach, Butler made two NBA All-Star teams and led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice.