Heat Star Bam Adebayo Appears to Voice His Displeasure With All-NBA Snub
The NBA announced its three All-NBA teams for the 2023–24 season Wednesday, a list that recognizes the 15 best players in the league.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić were two unanimous choices for the All-NBA First Team. But one player who was left off the list was Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
Shortly after the All-NBA teams were announced by Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Draymond Green on TNT's Inside the NBA show, Adebayo logged onto social media and posted a GIF about his thoughts on the matter.
Adebayo, a three-time NBA All-Star and five-time member of the All-Defensive team, has yet to earn an All-NBA nod in seven seasons. He received one All-NBA Second Team vote and four All-NBA Third Team votes from the panel of 99 media members, far short of what he needed to earn the honor.
In 71 games this season, Adebayo averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. He helped the Heat claim the No. 8 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but Miami lost to the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round in five games.
Adebayo has two years remaining on the five-year, $163 million contract extension he signed in 2020. He could land another contract extension soon, but he won't be able to sign a supermax deal after not making an All-NBA team this season.