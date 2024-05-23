Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić Headline 2023-24 All-NBA Teams
The 2023-24 All-NBA teams were announced on Wednesday, recognizing 15 of the league's most outstanding players.
In addition being a distinguished league-wide honor, getting selected to an All-NBA team also unlocks some valuable escalators in contracts for some star players, enabling them to earn significantly more money as a result of their top-tier performance.
This season saw two players earn unanimous selections to the All-NBA First Team, with Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić collecting first place votes from all 99 voters.
The rest of the First Team includes Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
The Second Team is headlined by New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who received 37 First Team votes, the sixth most among all players. He's joined by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and L.A. Lakers big Anthony Davis.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry each added another All-NBA appearance to their belts, coming in on the Third Team for their efforts in 2023-24. It's James's 20th All-NBA selection, the most by any player in league history.
The All-NBA Third Team is rounded out by Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Suns guard Devin Booker.