Here’s a Doozy of a Theory About Stephen A. Smith’s Solitaire Scandal
1. If you’re someone who loves conspiracy theories, you can easily assume that ESPN put out this video Monday of how intently Brian Windhorst watches an NBA Finals game to counter the Stephen A. Smith solitaire controversy.
Of course, the timing of this is hilarious given that the NBA world just lost their minds because Smith was caught playing solitaire during an NBA Finals game.
I don’t think that this video was solitaire damage control even though the whole video has a solitaire damage control vibe. This is probably just a coincidence.
2. Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals was watched by 9.41 million people, making it the most-watched game of the series. However, it was still the lowest-rated Game 4 in the history of the NBA Finals (outside of the COVID-19 years).
3. Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood not only threw a no-hitter, but the junior right-hander also struck out 19 batters against Murray State on Monday. It was the third no-hitter in men’s College World Series history and the first since 1960.
What prevented Wood from a perfect game? Not a walk. Not an error. He hit a batter in the eighth inning.
And after the game, that hit batsman was still on Wood’s mind despite his historic performance.
4. For the first time, more people consume programming from streaming than the combination of broadcast and cable, according to Nielsen data.
5. Caitlin Clark’s return on Saturday helped ABC draw its third-largest audience ever for a WNBA game. Fever-Liberty was watched by 2.2 million people.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 40 years ago today, June 17, 1985, that Randy “Macho Man” Savage made his debut in the then-WWF. The match was taped on that date and would air on television on July 6. In a great piece of writing, the WWF had all the managers come out to scout Savage, who, of course, ended up choosing Miss Elizabeth as his manager.
