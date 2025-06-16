Stephen A. Smith Playing Solitaire During NBA Finals Is an All-Time Dumb Controversy
1. I’m gonna make this short and sweet. If you’re someone who got all bent out of shape because Stephen A. Smith was snapped playing solitaire on his phone during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, get help.
Do you think every NBA analyst or talking head watches every second of every game? Guess what? They don’t. It’s not like Smith left the building. The action was still right there in front of him while he was trying to dominate the four rows of suits on his phone.
If Smith was checking Twitter during the game, would that have been O.K.? What about Instagram? What about scrolling through TikTok? What if he was texting? When did it become a rule that people can’t be on their phones while at a sporting event? The last time I checked, pretty much everyone is on their phone at all times.
I get that this is an optics thing, but the reaction has been absurd. It was stunning to me that this became a thing over the weekend.
I saw people say Smith should be fired. I saw people say Smith’s solitaire playing is why he shouldn’t be part of ESPN’s NBA coverage. I saw someone say Smith playing solitaire is like a movie critic playing on their phone during a movie.
I don’t know exactly when Smith was playing solitaire, but the reaction made it seem like he was locked into moving aces to the top during the last two minutes of a tie game. You can easily play solitaire during the first quarter of an NBA game.
But this is what happens when you've signed a $100 million contract. Everyone is out to get you and multitasking on your phone suddenly becomes a crime.
Smith’s biggest crime is that he should skip the solitaire and stick to the New York Times games like Wordle and Connections.
2. This is an outstanding article about how the average sports fan is being priced out across the board.
3. Check the date on the tweet below. Bill Simmons predicted the Rafael Devers trade in 2022.
4. The radio call by Emilia Migliaccio Doran on SiriusXM of J.J. Spaun’s amazing shot to win the U.S. Open was well done with Doran first giving the details in a low-key manner before the electric finish.
5. Speaking of Spaun, his win led to a rare good moment on Twitter.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The full trailer for the new Naked Gun movie was released this morning and I’m just not sure about this one.
