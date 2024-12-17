Hornets Announcer Goes Crazy as LaMelo Ball Throws Two Awesome Lobs to Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets' local broadcast is a must-watch on NBA League Pass. Play-by-play man Eric Collins always gets out of his chair, spewing emphatic calls after awesome plays from Charlotte's young core. Monday night was no different.
LaMelo Ball returned to action against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing the past seven games with a left calf strain. He quickly got busy with his signature dazzling dimes, including two lobs in a row to alley-oop partner Miles Bridges to end the first half which sent Collins wild.
"That's what I'm talking about," Collins screamed after Bridges threw down the first slam.
Before Collins could catch his breath, Charlotte grabbed a rebound and Ball got the rock as he ran up the floor and saw Bridges headed toward the rim.
"Here comes LaMelo. He's got Miles, yes!" Collins exclaimed after the quick four points for Charlotte. "We've been dreaming about this for a while."
Pair Ball's nifty play with Collins's liveliness on the mic and you get a magical basketball viewing experience.
With Ball's return, the Hornets (7-18) try to get on track after losing nine of their last 10 games. Ball has averaged 31.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 18 games this season.