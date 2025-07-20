How Luka Doncic Helped Lakers Land Marcus Smart
News broke Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers, following the Washington Wizards' buyout of veteran guard Marcus Smart, plan to sign the three-time All-Defense first team member to a two-year contract after he clears waivers. And as it turns out, the Lakers' front office received an assist from five-time All-Star Luka Doncic, who helped recruit Smart to Hollywood.
Doncic reached out to Smart and emphasized how much he wanted to play with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
A feisty and expressive guard known for his capabilities as a defender both on the perimeter and the interior, Smart will help fortify a Lakers defense that lost forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency.
Additionally, Smart, who knocked down 34.8 percent of his three-point attempts while handing out 3.2 assists per game in 34 appearances for both the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards in 2024-25, is a capable playmaker on offense.
The Lakers will hope that Smart, who has missed a chunk of games in each of the last two seasons due to injuries, is healthy for 2025-26.
Meanwhile, Doncic's role in the Lakers' pursuit of Smart fully demonstrates his influence around the league—and within Los Angeles's organization.