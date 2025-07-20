SI

How Luka Doncic Helped Lakers Land Marcus Smart

Here's how Doncic aided the Lakers' pursuit of the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

Tim Capurso

Luka Doncic had a hand in the Lakers' pursuit of Marcus Smart.
Luka Doncic had a hand in the Lakers' pursuit of Marcus Smart. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

News broke Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers, following the Washington Wizards' buyout of veteran guard Marcus Smart, plan to sign the three-time All-Defense first team member to a two-year contract after he clears waivers. And as it turns out, the Lakers' front office received an assist from five-time All-Star Luka Doncic, who helped recruit Smart to Hollywood.

Doncic reached out to Smart and emphasized how much he wanted to play with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

A feisty and expressive guard known for his capabilities as a defender both on the perimeter and the interior, Smart will help fortify a Lakers defense that lost forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Additionally, Smart, who knocked down 34.8 percent of his three-point attempts while handing out 3.2 assists per game in 34 appearances for both the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards in 2024-25, is a capable playmaker on offense.

The Lakers will hope that Smart, who has missed a chunk of games in each of the last two seasons due to injuries, is healthy for 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Doncic's role in the Lakers' pursuit of Smart fully demonstrates his influence around the league—and within Los Angeles's organization.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA