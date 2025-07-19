Marcus Smart Agrees to Buyout With Wizards, Plans to Sign With Lakers in Free Agency
The Washington Wizards have agreed to a contract buyout with former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, and the veteran guard will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Smart will sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers, which includes a player option for the 2026 season. He immediately adds a defensive prowess to the Lakers' backcourt that was missing in the current roster construction.
Smart is a three-time First-Team All-Defense guard, and when healthy, is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before spending a year-and-a-half with the Memphis Grizzlies and the second-half of last season with the Washington Wizards.
Smart was pursued by the Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, but the opportunity to play in Los Angeles was too big to pass up.