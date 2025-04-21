SI

How Many Teams Have Come Back From Down 0-2 in the NBA Playoffs?

An 0-2 deficit is one that NBA teams face every postseason, but rarely come back from. Here's what the statistics say.

Mike McDaniel

The Indiana Pacers are one of 34 teams all-time who have come back from an 0-2 deficit when they beat the New York Knicks in seven games in 2024.
/ Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

An 0-2 deficit is one that some unlucky NBA teams face every postseason.

It's a big hole to dig yourself out of in the NBA—in a seven-game series, a team subsequently needs to win four out of the remaining five games to survive and advance. It was even harder in earlier editions of the playoffs where there were best-of-five playoff series.

How insurmountable is an 0-2 deficit in the NBA playoffs? It's tough to recover from, but not impossible.

Through the 2024 NBA postseason, there are 459 different playoff series in the history of the league where a team has faced an 0-2 deficit. NBA teams have come back to win the series a total of 34 times—just a 7.4% come back rate, according to Land of Basketball.

The most recent team to complete the come back? The 2024 Indiana Pacers, who overcame an 0-2 deficit to the New York Knicks to win the Eastern Conference semifinals series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is the full list of all 34 teams who have come back from an 0-2 deficit in NBA history.

Winning Team

Losing Team

Series Result

Playoff Round

Indiana Pacers

Sacramento Kings

4-3

2024 Eastern Conference semifinals

Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings

4-3

2023 Western Conference first round

Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns

4-3

2022 Western Conference semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns

4-2

2021 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz

4-2

2021 Western Conference semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

4-3

2021 Eastern Conference semifinals

Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks

4-3

2021 Western Conference first round

Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks

4-2

2019 Eastern Conference finals

Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston Celtics

4-3

2018 Eastern Conference finals

Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls

4-2

2017 Eastern Conference first round

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

4-3

2016 NBA Finals

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers

4-2

2016 Western Conference first round

Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers

4-2

2013 Western Conference first round

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

4-2

2012 Western Conference finals

San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Hornets

4-3

2008 Western Conference semifinals

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

4-2

2007 Eastern Conference finals

Utah Jazz

Houston Rockets

4-3

2007 Western Conference first round

Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks

4-2

2006 NBA Finals

Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls

4-2

2005 Eastern Conference first round

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

4-3

2005 Western Conference first round

Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs

4-2

2004 Western Conference semifinals

Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz

3-2

2001 Western Conference first round

Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns

4-3

1995 Western Conference semifinals

Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns

4-3

1994 Western Conference semifinals

Denver Nuggets

Seattle Supersonics

3-2

1994 Western Conference first round

Chicago Bulls

New York Knicks

4-2

1993 Eastern Conference finals

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

3-2

1993 Western Conference first round

New York Knicks

Boston Celtics

3-2

1990 Eastern Conference first round

Golden State Warriors

Utah Jazz

3-2

1987 Western Conference first round

Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers

4-2

1977 NBA Finals

Washington Bullets

New York Knicks

4-3

1971 Eastern Conference finals

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

4-3

1969 NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers

San Francisco Warriors

4-2

1969 Western Division semifinals

Fort Wayne Pistons

St. Louis Hawks

3-2

1956 Western Division finals

