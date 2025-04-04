How Warriors' Win vs. Lakers Impacts NBA Playoff Picture in Western Conference
Even in the year 2025, there are few things more fun to watch in basketball than a primetime battle between Steph Curry and LeBron James.
The two future Hall of Famers were back at it again Thursday night as their respective teams jockey for seeding in the upcoming Western Conference playoffs. And on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, it was Curry and the Warriors getting the best of Los Angeles, cruising to a 123-116 win.
Golden State entered the night holding sole possession of the No. 5 playoff seed, and they'll remain there with a 45-31 record. If the Warriors lost on Thursday night, Golden State would've plummeted to ninth place in the West—behind the Los Angeles Clippers (44-32).
As for the Lakers? They drop to 46-30, falling from the No. 3 seed to the No. 4 position behind the Denver Nuggets (47-30).
The Lakers have six games remaining against the Pelicans, Thunder (twice), Mavericks, Rockets and Trail Blazers. The Warriors also have six games to play against the Nuggets, Rockets, Suns, Spurs, Trail Blazers and Clippers.
If the playoffs began Friday, the Thunder and Rockets would play the two teams who emerge from the play-in tournament, while the No. 3 seed Nuggets would face the No. 6 seed Grizzlies, and the No. 4 seed Lakers would battle the No. 5 seed Warriors in the opening round.
NBA Playoff Picture: Western Conference
SEED
TEAMS
RECORD
GAMES LEFT
1
Thunder
64-12
6
2
Rockets
50-27
5
3
Nuggets
47-30
6
4
Lakers
46-30
6
5
Warriors
45-31
6
6
Grizzlies
45-32
5
--
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
--
--
7
Timberwolves
45-32
5
8
Clippers
44-32
6
9
Mavericks
38-39
5
10
Kings
36-40
6
--
--
--
--
11
Suns
35-41
6
12
Trail Blazers
34-43
5
13
Spurs
32-44
6
14
Pelicans
21-55
6
15
Jazz
16-61
5