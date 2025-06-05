In Photos: Sports Illustrated at the NBA Finals
Sports Illustrated has covered countless NBA Finals in its 70-plus years of existence.
As the 2025 NBA Finals tip off with Game 1 between the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers on Thursday, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable images taken by SI's photographers during the NBA Finals over the decades.
