In Photos: Sports Illustrated at the NBA Finals

Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird goes up for a shot during the 1987 NBA Finals.
Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird goes up for a shot during the 1987 NBA Finals. / Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated has covered countless NBA Finals in its 70-plus years of existence.

As the 2025 NBA Finals tip off with Game 1 between the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers on Thursday, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable images taken by SI's photographers during the NBA Finals over the decades.

Washington Bullets forward Elvin Hayes (11)
Washington Bullets forward Elvin Hayes takes a foul shot against the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the 1975 NBA Finals at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton
Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton goes up to block a shot by Philadelphia 76ers guard Doug Collins during Game 5 of the 1977 NBA Finals. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird shoots against the defense of Los Angeles Lakers stars Earvin "Magic" Johnson (32) and Kurt Rambis during Game 3 of the 1987 NBA Finals, / Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan scores against the Utah Jazz during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals in Salt Lake City. / John Biever/Sports Illustrated
Philadelphia 76ers center Matt Geiger
Philadelphia 76ers center Matt Geiger inbounds the ball to teammate Allen Iverson during Game 3 of the 2001 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. / John Biever/Sports Illustrated
NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan
NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate after beating the New Jersey Nets to win the 2003 crown. / Bob Rosato/Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant drives to the basket under pressure from Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) during Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals in Los Angeles. / John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated
Miami Heat star LeBron James
Miami Heat star LeBron James (6) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals. / Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (right) leaps for the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson during Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals. / Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

