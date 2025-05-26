SI

Indianapolis Lot Claims to Charge Knicks Fans Five Times More Than Pacers Fans for Spots

$20 vs. $100?!

Brigid Kennedy

New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne on May 23, 2025.
New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne on May 23, 2025. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are in downtown Indianapolis tonight for Game 3 of their playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, and let's hope any New York fans who traveled for the contest either opted not to drive or took public transport to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In what local reporter Kyla Russell playfully notes to be a purposeful lack of "Midwestern nice," one lot close to Lucas Oil Stadium (about a 15-minute walk to Gainbridge) is purporting to charge Knicks fans five times what they were charging Pacers fans, according to a photo Russell posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look at that below:

Talk about cutthroat. It's most likely a joke, but can't say we're surprised to hear the revived New York-Indiana rivalry may or may not extend to parking lots.

We'll see if the sign is still up come Game 4 on Tuesday ... but perhaps Knicks fans should bring a bit of extra cash just in case.

