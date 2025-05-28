‘Inside the NBA’ Crew Had Sweet Gift for Stage Manager on Eve of Final TNT Show
The final days of Inside the NBA as we know it are upon us.
With the New York Knicks’ loss in Game 4 to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, any episode of Inside could be the last on TNT, depending on when the Pacers are able to close things out, or if the Knicks can push the series back to a Game 7.
While the show is set to continue on ESPN in some capacity next year, it is undeniably the end of an era, and it appears that Shaq, Charles, Kenny and Ernie are doing what they can to spread the love ahead of their TNT finale.
On Tuesday, the crew honored stage manager Nicole, inviting her out on camera and gifting her a big bag from Louis Vuitton.
Nicole earned thanks from everyone on the crew, and cheers from the Pacers fans who had stayed to watch the show.
Again, Inside the NBA is expected back mostly as we know it next year, just on a new network. But even though it’s not the end end of the show, it’s clear that the change is a big one for the crew.