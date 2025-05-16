SI

Insider Shares Encouraging Take on Aaron Gordon's Hamstring Injury After Game 6 Win

It's nothing official, but it might soothe the minds of worried Nuggets fans.

Brigid Kennedy

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on May 13, 2025.
/ Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets rallied to force a Game 7 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but it's possible the big effort came at the cost of forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon appeared to injure his hamstring with just under two minutes left on the clock. After chasing after a loose ball, the forward was seen limping and grabbing at his left hamstring in obvious discomfort.

Speaking after the contest, head coach David Adelman hit on the importance of having Gordon out on the court and made clear that the Nuggets will not mess around with a potential injury heading into Game 7.

“At this point, I have no idea,” Adelman said, asked about his concern level in regards to Gordon. “It would be high, obviously. Aaron is one of our guys—he’s the reason why we’ve won games, and won series, and have a banner hanging up in there.”

Well, there is some good news out there for worried Nuggets fans. According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Gordon was in "good spirits" in the locker room last night. He did grab "at his left hamstring when he bent over to pick up some scissors to cut his ankle tape. But he didn't have a wrap, or any ice on his left leg ....."

Of course, that's not a definitive prognosis. But it is encouraging to note that, per Jones's read, Gordon seemed okay after the fact and wasn't too bandaged up. For what it's worth, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was very much upset in the locker room after hurting his hamstring vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, likely because he knew definitively something was wrong.

Fingers crossed Gordon is all good for Game 7, slated for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Published
