Instagram Deletes Steven Adams's Facetious Comment Offering to Punch Rudy Gobert
Unlike Joe Mazzulla, Instagram is apparently not a fan of NBA players fighting each other.
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics coach boldly announced that he'd like the NBA to add power plays, but also bring back fighting. Houston Rockets center Steven Adams seemed to take that to heart and decided to offer his services.
Adams took to Instagram and said, "$20 I punch @rudygobert27 square in the nose."
We're sure the shot at Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was meant to be a joke, but Instagram didn't see it that way. The social media site deleted the comment from the site with a note that said, "We removed your comment."
Adams and Gobert are both longtime veterans who have faced each other many times during their careers. They were divisional rivals for years while Adams was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Gobert was with the Utah Jazz.
The 31-year-old Adams has only played one game this season, scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds for the Rockets on Monday. Meanwhile, Gobert is averaging 9.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Timberwolves.
The two will be sharing the same court on November 26 when Minnesota hosts Houston.