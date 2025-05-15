Interesting Mix of Bill Walton's Belongings Being Auctioned Includes His California Driver's License
You can own unique pieces of Bill Walton memorabilia, even his California driver's license.
The late Basketball Hall of Famer's estate will be auctioning off six hundred items from the personal collection of the late Walton, and the list is as eclectic as his vocabulary on broadcasts.
Among the notable items are Walton's driver's license:
You can also buy his passport from 1970.
There are a ton of sports-related items as well. Included are Walton's High School and Prep All-American awards from his time at Helix High School in San Diego, plus a collection of his high school and youth trophies. Plenty of college awards are available as well, like the 1971-72 and 1972-73 NCAA championship rings he earned with the UCLA Bruins and several national player of the year awards.
For NBA items, Walton's1985-86 NBA Sixth Man Award is open for bidding for less than $400, as is his Basketball Hall of Fame ring, which is currently going for $11,000. His 1977 Portland Trail Blazers championship ring is going for $26,620, while his 1977-78 NBA MVP trophy can be had for around $13,000.
In addition to all the sports memorabilia, there is a ton of Grateful Dead stuff available. Walton was a huge fan of the band.
The auction is a fascinating look into the life of a supremely interesting man.