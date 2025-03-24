Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs. Nets? Latest Injury Update
Anthony Davis has been sidelined for six weeks with an adductor injury he suffered in his Dallas Mavericks debut on Feb. 8. But, he could return to action on Monday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
Davis was upgraded to questionable on Monday after being doubtful for the past month plus. This was a big update in regards to his injury return.
His return was expected soon since Davis started practicing with the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends last week. They prepared him for five-on-five to get him ready for his reunion.
In Davis's absence, the Mavericks have posted a 6-12 record and have fallen to the 11th spot in the Western Conference with a 34-27 record.
Davis has only played in one game as a Maverick since he was traded in the blockbuster move by the Los Angeles Lakers to send Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in return. In his one appearance, Davis scored 26 points while adding 16 rebounds and seven assists.