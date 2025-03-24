SI

Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs. Nets? Latest Injury Update

The new Mavericks star has been benched the last 18 games.

Madison Williams

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis sits on the sidelines with an injury.
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis sits on the sidelines with an injury. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Davis has been sidelined for six weeks with an adductor injury he suffered in his Dallas Mavericks debut on Feb. 8. But, he could return to action on Monday night vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis was upgraded to questionable on Monday after being doubtful for the past month plus. This was a big update in regards to his injury return.

His return was expected soon since Davis started practicing with the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends last week. They prepared him for five-on-five to get him ready for his reunion.

In Davis's absence, the Mavericks have posted a 6-12 record and have fallen to the 11th spot in the Western Conference with a 34-27 record.

Davis has only played in one game as a Maverick since he was traded in the blockbuster move by the Los Angeles Lakers to send Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in return. In his one appearance, Davis scored 26 points while adding 16 rebounds and seven assists.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA