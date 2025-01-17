Isaiah Stewart Hit Myles Turner With a Devastating Burn During Pistons-Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 111-100 on Thursday night. Things got a little testy in the second quarter as Pascal Siakam played with a dead ball near the Pistons bench and Isaiah Stewart took exception. Siakam took his time leaving the area, speaking to multiple Pistons on the way.
The tension carried over to the fourth quarter where the game never got closer than six points. As Siakam dribbled out the Pacers' final possession, he had words with Cade Cunningham. Then while the Pistons ran out the rest of the clock Myles Turner and Jalen Duran got involved. By the time the final buzzer sounded there was a rather large group conversation going on.
Then Isaiah Stewart re-enters the picture, points and Myles Turner and appears to say, "You play with Legos."
The good news is that Turner doesn't care if Stewart doesn't think playing with Legos is cool.
Things sure have changed since the last time things got heated between these teams two decades ago. Hopefully, toy-related insults are as far as things go when these teams meet again on January 29th.