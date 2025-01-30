Isaiah Stewart Trucks Thomas Bryant, Gets Ejected From Chippy Pistons-Pacers Showdown
Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was ready to go when he saw the Indiana Pacers on the schedule. Two weeks ago, the two teams met in Detroit which ended in both sides exchanging words, including Stewart dissing Pacers center Myles Turner.
Those emotions were certain to spill over into Wednesday's game. The fireworks started early as Stewart and Indiana enforcer James Johnson picked up double technical fouls late in the first quarter for a minor skirmish that was quickly broken up with some words exchanged as they parted.
In the second quarter, Stewart shoved Pacers center Thomas Bryant as the two got ready to go for a rebound. The officials quickly blew play dead to review the call, and whether it was deemed worth of a flagrant. Bryant got up and tried to approach Stewart, although a mob of Pacers kept that from happening.
After a quick review, the referees deemed Stewart's contact as unnecessary and excessive, assessing him a flagrant two foul which results in an ejection.
Once Stewart was officially tossed, he had some more gestures and words for the Pacers fans, then riled up the fans on his way to the locker room. You can see those actions at the end of the video here:
If one thing is clear, these two teams do not like each other. After the first set of technical fouls which had Stewart involved, the game felt like it was only headed for further blows. When the Pistons and Pacers meet, you must be seated.