SI

Isaiah Stewart Trucks Thomas Bryant, Gets Ejected From Chippy Pistons-Pacers Showdown

Beef Stew's night ended early in Indiana.

Blake Silverman

Pistons big man Stewart fouls Pacers center Bryant in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pistons big man Stewart fouls Pacers center Bryant in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse / Screengrab via FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
In this story:

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was ready to go when he saw the Indiana Pacers on the schedule. Two weeks ago, the two teams met in Detroit which ended in both sides exchanging words, including Stewart dissing Pacers center Myles Turner.

Those emotions were certain to spill over into Wednesday's game. The fireworks started early as Stewart and Indiana enforcer James Johnson picked up double technical fouls late in the first quarter for a minor skirmish that was quickly broken up with some words exchanged as they parted.

In the second quarter, Stewart shoved Pacers center Thomas Bryant as the two got ready to go for a rebound. The officials quickly blew play dead to review the call, and whether it was deemed worth of a flagrant. Bryant got up and tried to approach Stewart, although a mob of Pacers kept that from happening.

After a quick review, the referees deemed Stewart's contact as unnecessary and excessive, assessing him a flagrant two foul which results in an ejection.

Once Stewart was officially tossed, he had some more gestures and words for the Pacers fans, then riled up the fans on his way to the locker room. You can see those actions at the end of the video here:

If one thing is clear, these two teams do not like each other. After the first set of technical fouls which had Stewart involved, the game felt like it was only headed for further blows. When the Pistons and Pacers meet, you must be seated.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA