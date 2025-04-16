SI

Ja Morant Passed the Ball to Himself Off the Backboard and Left NBA Fans in Awe

Ja Morant is unlike any other player in the NBA.

Tyler Lauletta

Ja Morant passes to himself off the backboard against the Golden State Warriors.
Ja Morant passes to himself off the backboard against the Golden State Warriors. / TNT
In this story:

Ja Morant delivered an early postseason highlight on Tuesday night in the Memphis Grizzlies’ play-in tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

With five minutes to play in the second quarter and the Grizzlies fighting to come back, Morant drove into the lane only to find himself surrounded by Warriors defenders. Having stopped his dribble, Morant appeared to have nowhere to go, so he tossed the ball off the backboard, weaved past his defenders and finished the bucket on the other side of the basket.

It’s the type of highlight that only Morant can deliver.

The view of the play from behind the rim is even more incredible.

NBA fans were in awe of Morant’s display of athleticism.

Morant finished the first half with 15 points, and one impressive highlight that will be added to his career reel.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NBA