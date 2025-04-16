Ja Morant Passed the Ball to Himself Off the Backboard and Left NBA Fans in Awe
Ja Morant delivered an early postseason highlight on Tuesday night in the Memphis Grizzlies’ play-in tournament matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
With five minutes to play in the second quarter and the Grizzlies fighting to come back, Morant drove into the lane only to find himself surrounded by Warriors defenders. Having stopped his dribble, Morant appeared to have nowhere to go, so he tossed the ball off the backboard, weaved past his defenders and finished the bucket on the other side of the basket.
It’s the type of highlight that only Morant can deliver.
The view of the play from behind the rim is even more incredible.
NBA fans were in awe of Morant’s display of athleticism.
Morant finished the first half with 15 points, and one impressive highlight that will be added to his career reel.