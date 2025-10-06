SI

Ja Morant Suffers Ankle Injury in Practice as Grizzlies’ Injury Woes Continue

Liam McKeone

Ja Morant is hurt with just over two weeks to go before the Grizzlies kick off their season.
The NBA season is not yet officially underway, and Ja Morant is hurt already.

On Monday the Grizzlies announced the star point guard had suffered a sprained left ankle in practice. He is considered "week-to-week." Memphis's season opener is just over two weeks away, slated for October 22 against the Pelicans.

Morant joins an already-lengthy list of key Grizzlies players who are injured before preseason even began. In September the team announced Brandon Clarke had to undergo knee surgery after recovering from a sprained PCL. In the same announcement the Grizzlies laid out recovery timelines for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey that make it possible both big men miss the start of the year.

It is not a good start for Memphis and especially for Morant. The high-flying guard suffered through a down year statistically in 2024-25 and head coach Taylor Jenkins was fired right before the playoffs began. Morant's status as one of the NBA's most exciting players is set in stone but his ability to be a cornerstone franchise player is very much in question. Not only is availability a recurring issue for Morant (he's missed at least 15 games every season since joining the NBA due to injury or suspension), there are legitimate questions about his ability to be a No. 1 option. This year, under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo, is a great chance to answer those questions.

Morant may very well wind up available to play in the season opener. But to remind everyone how talented he is, Morant will need his injury luck to turn. A sprained ankle before preseason play is not a great start on that front.

