Former No. 3 Pick Signs 10-Day Contract With Pacers After Four Years Out of NBA
Former No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor is returning to the NBA after nearly four years as he signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.
The Pacers signed Okafor in Oct. 2024, but waived him. Shortly after, he joined Indiana's G League team, the Mad Ants. He is averaging 18.6 points and 9.0 rebounds with the Mad Ants.
Okafor, a former top high school prospect out of Chicago, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015 after he helped Duke win a national title a few months prior. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in his first season. He remained with the 76ers until Dec. 2017 when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans the following season and stayed there for two seasons.
He spent one season with the Detroit Pistons, but only appeared in 27 games. Ahead of the '21-22 season, the Atlanta Hawks signed Okafor, but he was released before the start of the season. So, he hasn't played in an NBA game since May 16, 2021 with the Pistons.
During his four years away from the NBA, Okafor played for the Zhejiang Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association, the Mexico City Capitanes in the National Professional Basketball League, Casademont Zaragoza of the Liga ACB and the Capitanes de Arecibo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico.
Okafor will join a 29-22 Pacers team ahead of their matchup vs. the New York Knicks on Tuesday.