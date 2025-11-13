Jalen Brunson Injury: Knicks Star Guard Leaves MSG on Crutches After Ugly Fall
Jalen Brunson has left Knicks fans holding their collective breath on Wednesday night.
As he drove through the paint in the fourth quarter of what would eventually be a 124–107 New York loss to the Magic, the star guard collided with Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. as he attempted a layup. He then fell to the floor, immediately grabbed his right leg, and was slow to get up before being helped to his feat by teammates.
Fouled on the play, Brunson would shoot two free throws—making one—before heading to the locker room with 1:52 still left in the contest.
Here’s a look at the fall:
Upon further review, it looked as though Brunson was knocked off balance by Carter and, in trying to find his footing, rolled his right ankle as he worked towards the basket.
Brunson did not speak after the game but, according to multiple reports, was seen leaving the area both with a walking boot on his left foot and on crutches. Coach Mike Brown did not have an update on the 29-year-old during his postgame press conference.
“I think he turned his right ankle,” Brown said of Brunson’s status. “But that’s all I know.”
The Knicks are 7–4 through their first 11 games of the 2025 season, with Wednesday’s loss to Orlando putting an end to what was a five-game winning streak. Brunson, meanwhile, is averaging 27.7 points per game—good for 8th in the NBA—while dishing out 6.6 assists and corralling 3.6 rebounds to begin the campaign.
Needless to say, Brunson, the NBA’s reigning Clutch Player of the Year, would surely be missed by the Knicks should he have to miss any significant time.