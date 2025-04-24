Knicks' Jalen Brunson Named 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was named the 2024-25 Kia Clutch Player of the Year on Wednesday, an award bestowed upon the NBA star who best pulls through for their team in late close-game scenarios.
To pick the winner, a 100-person global media panel voted on a list of players first nominated by NBA coaches. Brunson accumulated 70 first-place votes, 24 second-place votes and four third-place votes for an overall score of 426, still miles ahead of Nikola Jokic in second place (312 points) and Anthony Edwards in third (47 points).
Brunson is now just the third player to receive the award, which was first presented during the 2022-23 season. He is also the first winner from the Eastern Conference.
In the 2024-25 regular season, Brunson led the league in average points per game (5.6) and FGs made (52) in the clutch, which the league defines as possessions in the final five minutes or overtime when the score is within five points. He was also second in total points (156) and third in total assists (28) during such scenarios.
Such contributions were on full display during Game 1 of the Knicks' playoff series vs. the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, when the Villanova product returned from a quick trip to the locker room right before New York went on a 21-0 run. After the fact, head coach Tom Thibodeau quipped that Brunson left the court to grab his cape.
Otherwise, the 28-year-old averaged 26 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists overall for 2024-25. Game 3 of the Pistons-Knicks playoff series, currently tied 1-1, is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET.