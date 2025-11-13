Jalen Brunson: Knicks Get Update on Star Guard After Injury vs. Magic
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson exiting Madison Square Garden on crutches Wednesday frightened New York fans everywhere, but it appears the two-time All-Star won't miss much time.
Brunson is out for at least the Knicks' Friday game against the Heat, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Per Charania, the Villanova product "will be evaluated daily."
In the midst of a 31-point performance in defeat against the Magic Wednesday, Brunson took a nasty spill that forced his from a game where he'd played a season-high 37 minutes. New York lost the game 124–107.
The guard—an All-NBA performer each of the last two seasons—has been his usual excellent self for the Knicks to start the 2025-2026 campaign. He's averaging 28 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, and he's averaging a near-identical number of win shares per 48 minutes to a year ago (.171 to .172).
After meeting Miami, New York—third in the Eastern Conference—will embark on a five-game road trip beginning with a return game against the Heat.