Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart React to Knicks Trading for Mikal Bridges
After their best season in over a decade, the New York Knicks just got even more fun.
New York pulled off a blockbuster trade Tuesday night, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and a flurry of draft picks.
Soon after the trade was first reported, Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were among those to chime in on social media:
Bridges now joins three of his former collegiate teammates at Villanova on the Knicks. Hart, Brunson, Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo were all on the 2015–16 Wildcats team that won a national championship.
The Knicks won 50 games last season for the first time since 2012–13. They fell short in the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing in seven games to the Indiana Pacers, but clearly are determined to take a leap next season with Bridges joining the mix.