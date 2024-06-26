Report: Nets Trade Mikal Bridges to Knicks for Bojan Bogdanović and Picks
The New York Knicks have reportedly added another former Villanova star to their roster.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade forward Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic and multiple draft picks.
The Knicks are sending four unprotected first-round picks (2025, '27, '29, '31), a 2025 protected pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, a pick swap in 2028 and a 2025 second-round pick to the Nets. Brooklyn is tacking on a 2026 second-round pick to the deal.
Bridges is a massive addition for the Knicks, who won 50 games last season for the first time in over a decade but fell short in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
In 82 games last year, Bridges averaged 19.6 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field and 37.2% shooting from three-point range. He also registered 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.
The 27-year-old began his career with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to Brooklyn in February 2023 as a centerpiece in the blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. Bridges is a career 37.5% shooter from outside and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2021–22.
The Knicks now boast four former Villanova players on their roster in Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. All four of those players won a national championship together in 2016 under coach Jay Wright. Brunson, Bridges and DiVincenzo were all on the 2017–18 team that won the NCAA tournament as well.
Bridges has two years left on his contract and is owed $23.3 million next season and $24.9 million for the 2025–26 campaign. All four of the Knicks' Villanova products are signed through the next two seasons, although Brunson has a player option for the 2025–26 campaign and will likely sign a lucrative extension before then anyway.