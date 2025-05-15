Jalen Brunson Needed Just Two Words to Sum Up What Disappointed Him About Knicks Loss
Jalen Brunson wasn't disappointed in anything in particular about the New York Knicks' Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Only, well, just about everything.
With a chance to close out the Celtics on the road at TD Garden, the Knicks were overwhelmed by the Celtics, 127-102. And Brunson, both the Knicks' emotional leader and best player, didn't need many words to sum up the loss—and he sure didn't mince them, either.
A reporter asked Brunson what disappointed him the most about the 25-point defeat.
"A lot," Brunson replied. "A lot. Not even going to explain it. Just a lot."
Brunson scored a series-low 22 points and, after somehow picking up five fouls in the the third quarter, fouled out of the game when he picked up his sixth in the fourth quarter with 7:19 remaining.
But it wasn't just Brunson who wasn't at his best. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was in foul trouble for much of the night and played just 29 minutes. Forwards Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby shot a combined 5 for 26 from the field and finished minus-25 and minus-15, respectively. As a team, the Knicks shot just 35.8 percent from the field.
The combination of poor shooting and the defensive communication issues that reared its ugly head on Wednesday night were enough for Brunson to flatly state that the Knicks, particularly the starters, "need to be better."
The series returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday night for Game 6, another opportunity for the Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.