SI

Jalen Brunson Pulled Funniest Move on Celtics Jumbotron After Fouling Out of the Game

This was priceless.

Tim Capurso

Brunson self-deprecatingly waved to the Celtics crowd on the Jumbotron.
Brunson self-deprecatingly waved to the Celtics crowd on the Jumbotron. / Screengrab Twitter @ClutchPoints
In this story:

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson is used to drawing fouls from opposing defenders and hearing the official's whistle in his favor.

But on Wednesday night, Brunson was on the wrong end of the official's whistle in the New York Knicks' 127-102 Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics, as he fouled out of the contest with 7:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks proceeded to challenge the play, and referee Tony Brothers announced that the foul would stand as called, to the delight of Celtics fans at TD Garden.

Moments after Brothers was shown making the announcement on the jumbotron, the camera panned to Brunson sitting on the Knicks bench. Doing perhaps the funniest thing he could have done, Brunson, with a small smile on his face, waved to the Celtics fans on the jumbotron.

We see boastful waves all the time in the NBA, but it’s possible that that was the first self-deprecating wave in NBA history. Either way, Brunson will be looking to wave goodbye to his Game 5 effort, as he scored a series-low 22 points and finished a minus-18 on the night.

But he and the Knicks will get another chance to close out the series in Game 6 on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA