SI

Jalen Brunson Had Same Reaction As Everyone Else to Knicks' Shocking Comeback Win

Everything's coming up New York this series.

Patrick Andres

Jalen Brunson drives on Jaylen Brown during the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Jalen Brunson drives on Jaylen Brown during the Eastern Conference semifinals. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks, for once in their checkered history, are living a semi-charmed life.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, they overturned a 20-point deficit to win in overtime. In Game 2, they accomplished an identical feat, rallying from a 20-point deficit again to beat the Celtics 91–90.

As the dust settled on another Knicks win, guard Jalen Brunson was almost at a loss for words.

"I'm just happy we found a way to win," Brunson said, visibly relieved. "That's some wild stuff right here."

Brunson knocked down two free throws with 12.1 seconds to go, and New York forward Mikal Bridges forced Boston forward Jayson Tatum into an errant pass in the closing seconds.

The Knicks are now just two wins away from their first Eastern Conference finals trip since 2000, when Jeff Van Gundy was their coach and guard Allan Houston their leading scorer.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA