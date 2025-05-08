Jalen Brunson Had Same Reaction As Everyone Else to Knicks' Shocking Comeback Win
The New York Knicks, for once in their checkered history, are living a semi-charmed life.
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, they overturned a 20-point deficit to win in overtime. In Game 2, they accomplished an identical feat, rallying from a 20-point deficit again to beat the Celtics 91–90.
As the dust settled on another Knicks win, guard Jalen Brunson was almost at a loss for words.
"I'm just happy we found a way to win," Brunson said, visibly relieved. "That's some wild stuff right here."
Brunson knocked down two free throws with 12.1 seconds to go, and New York forward Mikal Bridges forced Boston forward Jayson Tatum into an errant pass in the closing seconds.
The Knicks are now just two wins away from their first Eastern Conference finals trip since 2000, when Jeff Van Gundy was their coach and guard Allan Houston their leading scorer.