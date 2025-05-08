NBA World Reacts As Celtics Blow Another Lead, Knicks Come Back to Win Game 2
It's déjà vu in Boston.
Just two days after the New York Knicks came back on the road to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, they've done it again, defeating the Celtics 91-90 on Wednesday. The Knicks trailed the Celtics 73-53 with under four minutes to go in the third quarter, the second game in a row in which they've trailed by 20 points in the third. Like on Monday, a 20-point lead didn't deter the Knicks, who pulled off a fourth comeback to earn the win and take the 2-0 lead in the series.
The Knicks finally took the lead late in the fourth quarter as the Celtics went eight minutes without making a field goal. Jayson Tatum responded with a dunk, but Jalen Brunson was fouled and made both of his free throws to take the 91-90 lead. Tatum tried driving back down the court for the game-winning basket, but Mikal Bridges came up with another clutch defensive stop to win the game for the Knicks.
As the Knicks pulled off a second-straight 20-point comeback against the defending NBA champions, there was no shortage of reactions across the league.