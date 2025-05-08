SI

NBA World Reacts As Celtics Blow Another Lead, Knicks Come Back to Win Game 2

The Celtics blew 20-point leads in back-to-back games at home.

Eva Geitheim

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
It's déjà vu in Boston.

Just two days after the New York Knicks came back on the road to defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, they've done it again, defeating the Celtics 91-90 on Wednesday. The Knicks trailed the Celtics 73-53 with under four minutes to go in the third quarter, the second game in a row in which they've trailed by 20 points in the third. Like on Monday, a 20-point lead didn't deter the Knicks, who pulled off a fourth comeback to earn the win and take the 2-0 lead in the series.

The Knicks finally took the lead late in the fourth quarter as the Celtics went eight minutes without making a field goal. Jayson Tatum responded with a dunk, but Jalen Brunson was fouled and made both of his free throws to take the 91-90 lead. Tatum tried driving back down the court for the game-winning basket, but Mikal Bridges came up with another clutch defensive stop to win the game for the Knicks.

As the Knicks pulled off a second-straight 20-point comeback against the defending NBA champions, there was no shortage of reactions across the league.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

