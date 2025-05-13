Jalen Brunson Sends Classy Message to Jayson Tatum After Injury
Jalen Brunson wanted to send a message to a rival before starting his press conference after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Brunson and the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics Monday night, 121–113, to take a 3–1 lead in their playoff series. But the game was marred by Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffering what appeared to be a serious injury late in the fourth quarter.
Brunson opened his press conference by sending his thoughts to Tatum.
"Prayers out to JT, man," Brunson said. "I just want to say that first and foremost. Thoughts and prayers with him and just praying for the best."
Tatum appeared to injure his lower right leg while lunging for a loose ball. He remained down on the court in serious pain for several minutes before being carried to the locker room. Tatum is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday.
The Knicks hold a commanding lead in the series, and it should have been a time for celebration. It was classy of Brunson to acknowledge Tatum and publicly wish him the best.