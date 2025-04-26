Warriors Rule Star Jimmy Butler Out for Game 3 vs. Rockets
Butler suffered a deep glute muscle contusion in Game 2.
In this story:
Golden State Warriors star wing Jimmy Butler is out for Game 3 of the franchise's Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night due to the deep glute muscle contusion he suffered in Game 2, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Jonathan Kuminga is expected to start in Butler's place.
Butler collided with Rockets wing Amen Thompson as he jumped for a rebound in the first quarter of Golden State's Game 2 loss. He landed hard on his tailbone and writhed in pain. He left the game and did not return.
Game 3 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. The series is tied 1-1.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified