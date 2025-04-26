SI

Warriors Rule Star Jimmy Butler Out for Game 3 vs. Rockets

Butler suffered a deep glute muscle contusion in Game 2.

Mike McDaniel

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is out for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets.
Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is out for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star wing Jimmy Butler is out for Game 3 of the franchise's Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night due to the deep glute muscle contusion he suffered in Game 2, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Jonathan Kuminga is expected to start in Butler's place.

Butler collided with Rockets wing Amen Thompson as he jumped for a rebound in the first quarter of Golden State's Game 2 loss. He landed hard on his tailbone and writhed in pain. He left the game and did not return.

Game 3 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. The series is tied 1-1.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA