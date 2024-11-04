Jalen Suggs Comforted an Emotional Wendell Carter Jr. After Injury
Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic suffered a left plantar fascia strain in a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Carter was contesting a lob on defense when he got hurt and immediately knew something was wrong.
Teammate Jalen Suggs met Carter as he was limping back to the bench and put his arm around him. Suggs continued to comfort a clearly emotional Carter on the bench.
Carter Jr. has battled a number of injuries throughout his seven-year career. Taken by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, he's never played more than 62 games in a season, but has been a valuable contributor for the Magic as they've ascended in the Eastern Conference.
Carter was a 15 and 10 guy as recently as two seasons ago and with Paolo Banchero out for an extended period of time, the Magic were probably going to need him so Orlando fans probably feel just like Carter right now.
Hopefully Jalen Suggs can comfort them too.