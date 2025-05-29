Jalen Wiliams Got a Trophy-Lifting Workout During Live Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Interview
The Oklahoma City Thunder play as a team and do media hits as a team no matter the magnitude of the moment. That's just in their DNA and the human urge to videobomb hits just as hard after winning the Western Conference as any other day. So there was Jalen Williams in the background of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while the MVP did a celebratory interview with SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt after the Thunder dusted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander was focused on giving the people some thoughtful answers and Wiliams was focused on getting a pump in, lifting a newly won trophy with his biceps and just generally trying to be noticed.
Van Pelt called out the silliness and Williams tried to play it cool when SGA snuck a peak but the Thunder star used his court awareness to know that shenanigans were afoot.
"Bro, go away, bro," Gilgeous-Alexander implored his teammate.
Oklahoma City now awaits the winner of the Eastern Conference finals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. They'll have plenty of time to cook up more on-camera fun to bust out on the sport's biggest stage.