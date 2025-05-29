Thunder Starters Receive Wild Ovation After Checking Out of Dominant Game 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 after a dominant win in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Thunder got off to a hot start on Wednesday night and never looked back, holding the Wolves to just nine points in the first quarter and leading by at least 20 for most of the night.
In the fourth quarter, as the chances of a Wolves comeback finally shifted from unlikely to flat out impossible, the Thunder were able to soak in the cheers of their home crowd.
Head coach Mark Daigneault subbed out his starters with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the crowd offered them an impressive standing ovation as they punched their ticket to the NBA Finals.
The Thunder would ultimately win the game 124–94.
With the win, Oklahoma City is now set to play either the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. The Thunder are a combined 4–0 against both teams this year.