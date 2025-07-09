Jalen Williams Had Funny Three-Word Message for Chet Holmgren After Massive Extension
Thunder fans woke up to some excellent news this morning when it was reported that the OKC front office and center Chet Holmgren, an integral piece of the team's NBA title run, had agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension to keep the 23-year-old locked up in Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future.
Even better for Holmgren, the deal could pay him up to $250 million fully guaranteed—a huge upgrade from the four-year $44.9 million agreement he signed as a rookie, per Sportrac.
And to that end, no one is happier than teammate Jalen Williams, who would like Holmgren to treat him to a meal to celebrate.
Once news of the deal broke, Williams shared a graphic of the news to his Instagram story, which he also adorned with a funny three-word message: "Dinner of 7!!!" he wrote, a reference to Holmgren's #7.
Take a peek at that below:
But Williams shouldn't need Holmgren to pick up the check for much longer; indeed, the forward is said to have "momentum" in rookie extension talks of his own, per ESPN insider Shams Charania, who broke the news of the Holmgren deal, as well.
Sounds like another Thunder star (that's not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) will be making it rain soon enough.