Jalen Williams Had a Very Wholesome Postgame Request After Thunder's Finals Win
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams probably had a lot of things on his mind after his team defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals—and according to a clip released by the NBA, his family was most definitely near the top of that list.
After the win, J-Dub was caught wandering around the court, looking intently for his fam. "I need to see my mom and dad," he says in the footage shared by the league.
His wish was soon granted, but not before Williams shouted, "Momma!" into what was definitely a massive crowd. Worth a shot.
And when he did eventually find his crew, he also made sure to tell them, "I won something! I won something!" over and over, much like an excited little kid. Gotta love it.
Take a peek below:
As Williams mentioned, the Thunder put the Pacers away 103–91 on Sunday to finally win a title that felt like theirs months ago. And considering their youth, their draft capital and their overall raw talent, the prevailing belief is that the dub could be the start of a new NBA dynasty.