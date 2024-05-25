Jamal Crawford Perfectly Predicted Luka Dončić's Game-Winner Right Before It Happened
Call him a prophet, because TNT analyst and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner Jamal Crawford predicted the future right before it happened on Friday night.
Crawford predicted that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić, who hit a cold-blooded dagger to win the game for his team, would sink a step-back three-pointer right before it happened. But not only did Crawford accurately predict the exact shot type and result, but he also foresaw Dončić hopping on one foot after sinking the big shot, which is exactly what the Mavericks star ended up doing.
Here's Crawford's eery prediction, which was made on NBA X Live alongside Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks and fellow former NBA Player Channing Frye with 12.8 seconds left on the clock and both teams coming out of a timeout:
"What did I tell you?!" Crawford exclaimed right as Dončić's shot sank through the net. "And he hopped on one leg. I'm out of here. I love y'all, I appreciate everything. It's documented. I even told you how he was going to hop on one leg."
Rooks and Frye couldn't believe their eyes. Crawford took to X, formerly Twitter, later that night and came up with the perfect nickname for himself.
Crawford can call himself whatever he wants but words don't do justice just how impressive that prediction was in real-time. He will almost certainly be receiving phone calls from friends and family members in the coming days picking his brain about upcoming lottery ticket numbers.